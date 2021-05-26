Marilyn Manson wanted on ‘active arrest warrant’ for assault

National & World

GILFORD, New Hamshire (WBZ) — New Hampshire police have an “active arrest warrant” for singer Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson.

Gilford Police said Warner is charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault in connection with a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

According to police, the alleged assaults involved a videographer.

Police said Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant “for some time” but “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

