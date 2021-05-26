Meet Adrian Lopez, the inland empire teen behind the viral party

National & World

EASTVALE (KCAL, KCBS) — Eastvale 17-year-old Adrian Lopez went from average teenager to viral sensation after a party in his honor drew thousands to Huntington Beach and resulted in nearly 200 arrests.

“The party blew up,” one attendee said Saturday. “Everyone didn’t know who Adrian was. Everyone was asking, ‘Who’s Adrian?’”

The birthday party, dubbed on TikTok and other social media platforms as Adrian’s Kickback, was shared by social media influencers and quickly turned into chaos over the weekends as thousands of people — many from outside of the area — flocked to Huntington Beach.

Tickets were sold for $40 earlier in the day at the Cookies N’ Kicks store on Melrose Avenue. Employees said Lopez rented the space from them.

“My boys told me about it, and they wanted to go,” Brenda Moreno said. “I said, ‘No, you’re not going.’ I already knew what was going to happen.”

Moreno’s prediction came true Saturday night as Huntington Beach police attempted to disperse the large crowd and some of the more unruly attendees set off fireworks, tagged buildings and vandalized property. In total, 178 people were arrested for vandalism, illegal use of fireworks, curfew violations and even assault with a deadly weapon.

“You throw an event like that and you got people from Lord knows from where and who they are,” LaTonya Sherrelle Clausell said.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Lopez said, in part:

“I did not start or encourage any illegal activity! Safety is and has always been my number one concern both for myself and others. I have not made any money related to Adrian’s Kickback whatsoever but my management team will be addressing this.”

CBS Los Angeles reached out to Lopez who, through a spokesperson, reiterated what was in the statement, saying that the teen did not intend for things to get out of hand and does not support any illegal activity.

