Police responding to shooting in downtown San Jose by VTA maintenance yard

Police in San Jose, California, are responding to a shooting downtown near Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The intersection is by the site of a Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard. VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress said there “reports of an active shooter” at the site and said employees had been evacuated.

San Jose Police said the scene is still active and asked that people stay out of the area. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s department is also on scene with no further details.