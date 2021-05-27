More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine wash ashore on Texas beaches, sheriff says

National & World

Over the course of the last week, packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto the beaches of Matagorda County, Texas, authorities said.

“Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Tuesday.

An estimated 50 kilos, or 110 pounds, worth of packages have been discovered. Hester says once the packages become wet, however, the weight may vary.

Each of the bundles found on the beach have been picked up, processed, and placed into evidence at the sheriff’s office, according to Hester. Beachgoers have been asked to notify the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office immediately if a suspicious package is found.

The lieutenant also reminds residents that if a person picks up a beached parcel of suspected cocaine and doesn’t turn it in, they could be charged with possession.

Matagorda County sits on the Gulf of Mexico, between Galveston and Corpus Christi.