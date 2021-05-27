New video shows aftermath of small plane crash

National & World

CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — New body-camera footage shows the moments after a small plane crashed on Loop 202 Santan Freeway and McClintock Drive on May 9. The FAA reports the pilot hit power lines and ended up crashing on the overpass. Thankfully, the pilot, a 23-year-old woman, walked away from the accident.

In the body-cam video, you can hear a Chandler Police officer helping a good Samaritan, who’s pulling the pilot out of the plane. “Hey, is there anyone in there? Back up, back up,” said the officer.

Witnesses told police what they saw that night. “I did see the plane and my daughter says, ‘What was that?’ And I said, ‘It’s probably a plane,’ but then that’s when it hit a pole,” said a witness.

The police department redacted much of the video, including the identities of witnesses and the pilot. But you could hear her tell the officer that her adrenaline was pumping. She was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center and told a hospital worker that she was hired to fly the plane. “I was ferrying a plane. I was hired to transport the plane from Dallas to San Francisco and my boyfriend’s dad lives over the airport I was going to,” said the pilot. The pilot was less than a mile away from her destination, an airpark before she crashed.

