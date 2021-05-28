2 dead, 10 possibly missing after boat overturns in Florida

National & World

Two people are dead and 10 are still possibly missing after a boat overturned in 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida.

The US Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., the military branch said in a tweet.

Two bodies were discovered and crews are searching for a possible 10 people still missing.

When crews arrived on the scene there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a USCG spokesperson.

The Coast Guard has two cutters and other units in the area performing search and rescue operations for the people still missing in the water, Hernandez said.