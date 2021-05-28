Buncombe County man taken into custody on meth trafficking charges, authorities say

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man has been taken into custody by county law enforcement on drug trafficking charges.

James Michael Deaver, age 42, of Jupiter Road, was arrested May 27 by the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT) of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges related to trafficking methamphetamine.

Deaver has been charged with:

Level 1 Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver

Maintaining a Dwelling for Purposes of Selling Controlled Substances

Deaver was given a $45,000 bond.

“Thank you to BCAT for their continued efforts to interrupt high-level drug trafficking in our community. When I speak about 21st Century policing with our community members, that means that the sheriff’s office will engage in new efforts such as our MAT program for those struggling with addiction,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

“However, if you are trafficking fentanyl or methamphetamine, you are doing significant harm to our community,” he continued. “I will tell you that our BCAT and SCET units will investigate and prosecute drug traffickers operating in Buncombe County, and that is also part of my vision for 21st Century policing.”

