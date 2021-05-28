Las Vegas police reunite with faith-based leaders to build community relations amid pandemic

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police gathered with faith-based leaders following a year of social distancing due to the pandemic.

The event on Thursday, May 27 reunited officers and church leadership for the Rebuilding Every City Around Peace program. RECAP is a community program centered around helping police with neighborhood outreach, proactive rallies, welfare checks and coordinated responses to violence in neighborhoods.

“An event like this is monumental in connecting our faith-based leaders establishing those relationships to bring calm to our community, continue to reduce violence and continue quality of life in Las Vegas”, Capt. Carlos Hank said.

The return of RECAP was a sign of normalcy for Liberty Baptist Church Executive pastor Mattew Teis.

“Our police department has been proactive over the last 16-18 months but a large gathering like this has been prohibited or avoided so today is a desire to engage again in the process of engaging our community, there’s so much loss of home unemployment homes are in crisis anxiety tension all of those things are up and this allows us to be proactive instead of just being reactive to the problems of the community.”

Everyone that attended enjoyed a pancake feast.

