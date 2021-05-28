Trio accused of vandalizing Mary G. Montgomery High School greenhouse

National & World

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports the three vandalism suspects accused of causing damage to Mary G. Montgomery High School have been apprehended.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified three guys accused of vandalizing Mary G. Montgomery High School this week.

Team Sheriff released a picture on its Facebook page.

Investigators said two of the suspects are minors, 13 and 17 years old. Deputies said one guy is an adult. Twenty-two year-old Druid Quinley was booked into Metro Jail on a burglary charge Thursday night.

Deputies have also identified the other two and they’ll be charged as juveniles.

Deputies said, the trio walked through the school for about two hours trying to break into several rooms and even one of the drivers ed vehicles. When they failed, deputies said they used a fire extinguisher to spray all of the plants in the school’s beloved greenhouse and then took off on their bikes.

