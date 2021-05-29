Two suspected arsonists target Walmart stores just 24 hours apart

National & World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Investigators in Mobile are now looking for two different people accused of very similar crimes, setting fires inside of Mobile Walmart stores just 24 hours apart.

The first fire broke out at the Beltline Walmart on Thursday and then Friday on Rangeline.

Photos shared with FOX10 News show the scary moments inside of the busy Rangeline store, captured by people who witnessed the big ball of fire erupt inside, flames seen touching the ceiling.

In another video you can hear the fire alarms blaring as smoke filled several aisles in the hardware section at the back of the store.

“It was weird because I was out here cart pushing actually and I turned my head and like the doors were like flooded with people. Everybody was really frantic,” said Anthony Rivers.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says for the second day in a row an arsonist is to blame.

Fire investigators say a number of AC units were lit on fire.

“They were saying it was like really big and if you looked at the doors there was smoke like billowing.”

Just 24 hours earlier, fire crews were called to the Walmart on the Beltline after investigators say a man, who was seen walking out of the store on surveillance cameras, lit several small fires inside of the store.

Although the two crimes are similar, fire investigators say the arsonist caught on camera at the Rangeline Walmart on Friday is not the same person.

“Whoever is lighting these Walmart’s on fire, chill out cause I’m trying to make money.”

Hours after the fire in Tillman’s corner, MFRD was called to a fire at the Beltline Walmart, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

FOX10 News has heard that someone may have been taken into custody near that location, but it is not clear if it’s connected to the arsons.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says there was significant damage to the Rangeline Walmart, but thankfully no one was hurt in either fire.

The store was closed Friday night. It’s not clear when it will re-open.

MPD has not yet released any surveillance video or pictures of the suspect from Friday.

