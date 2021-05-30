Boy killed, woman carrying baby in car seat injured in hit-and-run

National & World

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County left a young boy dead and a woman in critical condition late Saturday night.

Police said a woman, who was carrying a baby in a car seat, and a 2-year-old boy were walking across the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road around 10 p.m. when they stopped in the double yellow traffic lane. While standing there, they were hit by a car driving southbound. According to detectives, the driver was speeding around traffic that was backed up at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in the oncoming lanes. The car was last seen heading east in the 6900 block of Emma Ave.

When police arrived, the boy was found dead and the woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital. She was critically injured. The baby inside the car seat was uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The road was reopened just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police have not released any description of the car involved in the hit-and-run at this time. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

