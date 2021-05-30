Some perceive steel loop found on CCSU campus as noose

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — CCSU is speaking out after a loop that resembled a noose was found on campus over the weekend.

According to CCSU spokesperson Janice Palmer, campus police became aware of the situation shortly before 8 Saturday night.

Police found that a construction company that had been working on a project along Paul Manafort Senior Drive had attached an American flag at the end of a crane cable and hoisted it up in recognition of Memorial Day.

Not too long after, people started noticing that there was what looked like a noose at the end of the cable just below the flag.

Officials later found the bottom part of the cable was looped and fastened and ultimately ruled that it was not a noose that was hanging below the flag.

CCSU President Zulma Toro said that the school is extremely concerned, adding:

“We understand this is a very concerning image, especially in light of the recent issues at the Amazon construction site. We have been in contact with the construction company and demanded that the cable be lowered tonight.”

The school has a team on site that is closely monitoring the situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.