Kentucky State Police searching for jail escapee

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WSMV) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a Calloway County inmate who is on the run after leaving a work release program on Monday.

Troopers say 39-year-old Brian Ferryman, of Calvert City, reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield for his work release around 7:15 a.m.

According to officials, he may have been picked up in a Kia Rio vehicle, but it’s unknown which direction the vehicle went.

Ferryman is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6’3″ tall, weighing approximately 320 pounds.

He was serving jail time in Murray, KY for theft of an automobile and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Jay Dunn.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.