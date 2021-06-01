ABQ homeowners look for help after storm wreaks havoc

National & World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Homeowners in one Albuquerque neighborhood were left with a lot of water damage after Monday’s severe storm swept through the area.

Homeowners near 52nd and Central Avenue on Evansdale Road told KOAT they’re frustrated. Their homes and garages flooded with that storm. They said there’s a problem with the street drains in their neighborhood.

“This is the worst hail I’ve seen in a long time,” said Napoleon Muniz, whose home flooded.

Muniz said they got about six inches of hail. His grandchildren were there to help sweep it up, but he said the rain did the real damage.

“It was higher than our grass,” said Muniz. “It just started coming in every way it could, and we fought without and tried to keep it from getting in but it was no use…we were putting down towels and everything but it was too much. There was no way we were going to stop it.”

He said this happens every time it rains, and they’re sick of it. He said the city worked on the drains after the last storm, but it’s still a problem.

“We’re going to call the city, yes, to let them know that our carpets, their carpets, their carpets – all our carpets got destroyed,” Muniz said.

They just put in new carpets in their home, and he said it’s going to cost about $600-$700 to replace it.

