Boulder thrown at cruiser

NEW HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Authorities are looking for the person who threw a boulder at a New Hartford police cruiser over the weekend.

It happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the New Hartford Resident Trooper’s Office behind the town hall.

State police said a boulder was intentionally hurled across the hood, into the driver’s side door, and through the windshield of a cruiser.

Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle when it happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 860-379-8621.

