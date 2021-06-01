City of Milwaukee lifts mask mandate

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Starting Tuesday, June 1, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks indoors in Milwaukee. The city’s health order officials expired.

The Milwaukee Health Department says they’ve listened to the science and have seen the city’s drop in overall COVID-19 cases.

Businesses and other public spaces can choose to have a mask requirement on their own.

If you are not vaccinated or haven’t gotten your final dose, health leaders encourage you to still wear your mask.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.