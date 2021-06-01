Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery

National & World

CICERO, Illinois (WLS) — A rideshare driver was shot and critically wounded after an attempted robbery Monday night in Cicero, police said.

Police said at about 7:34 p.m., a rideshare driver was called out to 23rd Street and 55th Avenue. Police said four people were there and attempted to rob the rideshare driver.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Indiana, was shot by one of the suspects, police said. He was transported to Loyola Medical center in serious condition.

A few neighbors saw it all unfold. One of them was just coming home from work

“A small blue car stopped in front of the house,” said the witness, who did not want to be identified. “It looks like someone requested an Uber. Then one person came out and a second person came out and a third and they started struggling with the driver and at that point a fourth person came out and then at that point that’s when they shot him in the back of the head.”

One suspect is in custody and police said they are looking for three others.

Police shut down the area near 23rd Street and 55th Avenue marking a shell casing on the pavement near the blue car.

Authorities believe the men were trying to rob the 39-year-old Uber driver and steal his vehicle.

The witness ABC7 spoke with said seeing the crime was horrific.

“I was in shock. Truthfully you don’t see this every day, but the same thing happened a month ago,” he said.

Police confirmed a similar incident did happen near the crime scene about a month ago when an Uber driver was robbed and assaulted. Ramon Reyes has lived in the area for two years saying it is a quiet area residential area with no violent crime issues.

“This is not normal at all like at all because I’ve been in this neighborhood for almost two years and I’ve never seen anything happen like this ,especially not down the street from where I live you know,” Reyes said.

