Arrest warrants issued for adoptive parents in starvation death of 15-year-old child

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Arrest warrants have been issued for the adoptive parents in the case of a young boy in Vancouver who starved to death. Karreon Franks, 15, was just 70 pounds when he died in November. Warrants were issued for Karreon’s adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia-Adams Franks. The warrants are for domestic violence charges including homicide by abuse and second-degree murder.

Those warrants say that the two caused the death of Karreon on November 27, 2020. According to court documents obtained in April, teachers, family members and child welfare workers had made observations and reports of Karreon’s abuse.

They described the boy as being a “walking skeleton” and that he was falling down because of malnourishment. Teachers had reported that Karreon’s brother told teachers that they were denied food as punishment. Welfare workers also reported that they were told they were physically abused six days before Karreon’s death. Family members said that the boy was severely autistic, mostly non-verbal and partially blind.

Warrants show the state is seeking a sentence above the standard sentencing range because of the seriousness of the charges. The warrants also show that the state is seeking to extradite the adoptive parents anywhere they are in the country. They also state that the couple will be denied bail when they appear in court.

