At least six people were injured in a shooting at party in Springfield, Ohio, police say

At least six people were injured in an overnight shooting at a party in Springfield, Ohio, police said.

The incident is among this year’s more than 240 mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as a shooting incident in which at least four people are injured.

Springfield Police Department officers responded to a “shots fired call” just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on South Yellow Springs Street, said police Lt. Randall Ballentine.

Upon arrival, “officers found multiple individuals shot,” according to Ballentine. Six people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Some of the victims were transported by responding officers and others by the fire department, said Ballentine.

At least one patient was then medevaced to Miami Valley Hospital, said Ballentine. No victim information was provided.

Ballentine said the venue where the shooting took place is a vacated commercial space that was being used for a party.

There is currently no suspect information, according to Ballentine.