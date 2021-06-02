Body of missing woman found at home where man was killed by deputies in shootout

National & World

CEDAR HILL, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was killed and a deputy was wounded during a shootout with police who were executing a search warrant in Jefferson County late Friday night.

Deputies with the Jefferson County SWAT team arrived to the 8000 block of Lake Drive near Cedar Hill to serve a search warrant linked to the missing person case of Jerry Crew and a possible murder. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said authorities were doing scene surveillance in the area before the suspect knew they were there.

Crew was last seen on April 1, 2021.

“They have been working the case for some time, related to a missing person that they suspected was the victim of a homicide. And that’s what brought [them] to this location,” he added.

During their operation, police said a man inside a home began shooting at them after they announced themselves.

“They were immediately met with gunfire from a suspect. They exchanged gunfire back and forth over a couple hours,” Marshak stated describing the lengthy shootout. Around 10:45 p.m., a Jefferson County deputy was shot in the lower body below his tactical vest. He was taken to the hospital for surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening. At 5 a.m., the deputy was out of surgery and in recovery. He’s a 6-year veteran with the department.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene, officials said. He was later identified Anthony Legens, 36, of Cedar Hill.

“I will tell you this suspect is known to law enforcement,” Marshak said. “He has a lengthy history. This is not the first time he’s encountered law enforcement. This suspect was actively trying to kill police officers this evening, even shot at our armored vehicles.”

Marshak said Legens had a lengthy history of offenses including resisting arrests, domestic assault, assault on an officer, burglary, DWI and illegal weapon possession.

Deputies found a woman’s body inside the house. Her identity has not been confirmed with the Medical Examiner’s Office at this time. Marshak said the woman was dead before the shootout with Legens.

Cindy Gould tells News 4 that she believes the woman is her daughter, Tanya Gould. Gould and Tanya’s friend Daisha Lipp said that Tanya was in a relationship with Legen. They believe the relationship was abusive.

“He was just a dark soul. I’ve never met anybody that seemed so dark. I only met him one time and I was terrified,” said Lipp.

The Gould family is now trying to raise awareness for domestic violence.

“We are going to be sad about it and we will always miss her because she was a light, she was joy she was just full of life and that was taken from her and it was taken from us, and I want the darkness to be overcome by light,” said Gould.

They are raising money for domestic violence awareness through a Go Fund Me.

The missing man, Jerry Crew, was not found at home and is still missing. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jerry Crew is asled to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

