Colorado cheer family trying to uplift coaches who had moving truck stolen

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A man accused of leading police on a wild chase across the Denver metro are in a stolen moving truck, then later carjacking another driver Monday faces multiple charges. Now, the cheer family of the coaches who had everything they owned in the truck are trying to support them.

“I’ve been following her for a really long time,” an 11-year-old cheerleader said.

The new coaches, who were taking over a local cheer company, had drummed up a bit of excitement. It was supposed to be a cheerful occasion.

“I always wanted to go to worlds with them,” the cheerleader added.

Instead, it turned into a low-spirited moment when the coaches’ moving truck was reported stolen Monday, after it was left parked at the Wingate Hotel near DIA.

“I was just starting to get messages from people who were on the highway on like (Interstate) 225,” one woman said.

If anything, a cheer family knows how to rally. A post on Facebook shared what happened.

“We shared it everywhere and anywhere. I even joined Colorado stolen cars group,” the woman told CBS4.

Soon people spotted the yellow Penske truck, with the couple’s car in tow.

“Everyone was calling him and letting him know. It was just amazing how everyone from the team came together and spread it out there. There was like over 500 shares on one of our posts,” she said.

Timmy Sutton, 33, is the man accused of leading police on a chase before they backed off. The moving truck was later abandoned at Interstate 270 near Vasquez Boulevard. Adams County Deputies said Sutton then carjacked another driver before he was arrested near Vasquez Boulevard and 58th Avenue.

“We really are just trying to help them out because their car was damaged, with the fire, the truck started on fire, the car started on fire. Most of their stuff was unloaded somewhere in Denver. Some of it was out there somewhere in the road,” the woman explained.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Coach Cullen and Coach Zachariah.

Families with the cheer company know, this wasn’t the easiest of beginnings…

“As a Colorado native, I just want them to know, this is now how Colorado is,” another parent said.

A rough chapter, but it’s not how the story is expected to end.

