Las Vegas street renamed after fallen Metro lieutenant

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas street is getting renamed after a fallen Metro officer.

The Las Vegas City Council approved renaming a portion of Tee Pee Lane between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane to Erik Lloyd Street.

Lloyd was a lieutenant with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and served as the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. He died after complications caused by COVID-19 in July 2020.

Lloyd’s widow was in attendance for Wednesday’s City Council meeting to see the new street sign in person.

