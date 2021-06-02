Local non-profit providing Midstate veterans housing, essential services

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Christopher Jordan served in the U.S. Army until he was injured.

“I was already disabled from the military from an injury. And I was disabled in the civilian world too, so they said I couldn’t work no more,” Jordan said.

Like so many last year, Jordan couldn’t make ends meet.

Unable to work and without anywhere else to turn, his wife found “We Are Building Lives” in Nashville.

The veterans-focused non-profit aims at preventing homelessness by providing transitional housing, jobs and job training, and financial help.

Jeff Upton, executive director of We Are Building Lives, says the non-profit is committed to leaving no veterans behind.

He says in 2020, his organization kept 73 veterans and their families from becoming homeless.

“We had a lot of people that were laid off, let go, or unemployed, and this year we’re still seeing some of the residual effects of that,” Upton said.

This year, they’ve already helped 23 veterans, many of which are single mothers.

“About 70 percent of the veterans that we have helped this year have been single moms.”

The organization’s Academy House is tucked in a residential neighborhood near Percy Priest Lake.

But right now one of the biggest needs for the organization’s future is beds for female veterans, with hopes set on adding an additional Academy House.

“These men and women have put their lives literally on the line,” Upton said. “The least we can do is be able to provide a roof, a job, housing, food.”

We Are Building Lives says 93 cents of every dollar goes straight back into veteran care.

They’ll hold their biggest fundraising event — a live concert and auction — on September 11 at Showtime Motor Sports.

