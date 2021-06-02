Man swept down river rescued after calling 911

National & World

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine man was rescued from the Androscoggin River Tuesday night after his boat capsized and he was swept downriver.

The Lisbon Fire Department said the 21-year-old man was setting the anchor of his 16-foot boat when it began taking on water at about 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the man was wearing a life jacket and was able to get his cellphone out of his pocket and called 911.

The information he gave the dispatcher allowed crews to find him more quickly, officials said.

He was taken to shore and evaluated, but no information was provided on his condition.

Officials said the boat remained submerged in the river.

