Mural honoring frontline workers, first responders vandalized with anti-mask message

REEDLEY, California (KFSN) — Reedley police are asking for the public’s help to find whoever defaced an 80-feet long mural honoring first responders and frontline workers.

The mural at the Kings Canyon Unified School District Office in Reedley, featuring ‘larger than life’ images of essential workers to thank them for their service during the pandemic, was installed on April 22.

Less than a month later, on May 21, it had to be taken down.

Police arrived to find someone had spray-painted ‘NO 2 MASKS’ on the images of the workers, covering the pictures of the firefighter, food service worker, postal employee, teacher, nurse, doctor, police officer, and farmer depicted on the mural.

The estimated cost of damages is $10,000, according to Reedley police.

They say the suspect is facing charges of felony vandalism and are asking for the public’s help to find who was behind the crime.

If you have information on the case, you are urged to send your anonymous tip through to Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 498-STOP or go to valleycrimestoppers.org . If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

