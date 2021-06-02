Sheriff Manny Gonzales punched at event

National & World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man has been arrested for punching BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Gonzales, who is also running for Albuquerque mayor, was at a petition drive event at an entertainment venue in Albuquerque.

A spokesperson for his mayoral campaign told KOAT a man in the crowd at Revel jumped on state while Gonzales was speaking and hit him.

The mayoral campaign also said that an off-duty officer was at the venue when Gonzales was punched and arrested the man who threw the punch.

Gonzales is expected to be OK and police have not released the name or the charges the man who punched the sheriff faces.

