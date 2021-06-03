Air France flight evacuated after anonymous threat

National & World

Passengers on an Air France flight were evacuated in Paris on Thursday after an anonymous threat, the company said in a statement.

The AF865 flight from Chad’s capital N’Djamena landed at Charles de Gaulle airport after it was “escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane” as a result of the “anonymous threat,” Air France said.

The French government said in a statement that the plane landed “without incident” at 4:01pm local time (10:01 a.m. ET) and was “isolated” and “taken over by authorities.”

The statement described concerns over “the suspected presence of an explosive device” on board the flight.

Passengers have now been evacuated and the authorities are investigating the incident, the statement added.

France’s Interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced in a tweet that a crisis committee with representatives from across different ministries has been convened.