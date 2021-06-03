Arkansas family with transgender son finds new home in Albuquerque

National & World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Cas Spurrier is an ordinary teenage guy. He draws, he watches TV and has a fascination with birds.

Cas loves to study ornithology. But, for now, he’s focused on getting to know his new home.

Just about a week ago, Cas and his parents made an extraordinary move. They had lived their entire lives in Arkansas.

Cas is also transgender.

“I felt like we had to pretend to be who we were not. I didn’t want to do that anymore. I didn’t want to be under the microscope anymore,” Emily Spurrier said.

Earlier this year, the state began passing LGBTQ legislation. The Spurriers say House Bill 1570, was what really got their attention, which said anybody under the age of 18 could not seek any kind of treatment if they were transgender. That bill was vetoed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, but just an hour later, the general assembly overrode the veto.

“On that night (that the bill passed), it became, oh OK. We have to move,” Emily said.

George and Emily knew exactly what they needed to do. They released a passionate message on social media.

“The message is clear Arkansas: My family doesn’t belong here,” Emily said in the video.

They started a GoFundMe raising more than $15,000 for a move to their new home — Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Spurriers said they aren’t the only family making a move like this.

“Up until last week, we thought we were the only family that was in that had made this decision from Arkansas. We’ve since found out that there’s, I think, two other families now that are looking at getting out of Arkansas,” the family said.

George and Emily said that, although the move was difficult, it was a “no-brainer.”

For those who may be facing that same challenge, Cas says: “Even if you can’t get out immediately, there’s always going to be a chance someday. It may be hard but wait it out. It takes strength. You may not think you have it, but you do.”

