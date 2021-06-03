Daycare employee charged after infant found suffering from abusive head trauma

National & World

WILTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Wilton daycare employee has been arrested after a baby was found to have abusive head trauma.

Wilton police said on Feb. 9, 2021 around 11 a.m., they received a 911 call from the Goddard School about a 6-month-old boy who was breathing but unresponsive.

The child was brought to Norwalk Hospital and was found to have suffered a brain injury. Later that day, the baby was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Over the next several days, it was determined the symptoms the child was experiencing were consistent with abusive head trauma.

Wilton police determined the baby arrived at the daycare happy and healthy. After napping, the child could not be roused.

Police determined that 39-year-old Amy Tingets, an employee of the daycare, was the only caregiver to have contact with the baby that day before the 911 call.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Tingets, charging her with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Tingets turned herself in to police on May 28 and she was released on a $10,000 bond.

