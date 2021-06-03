Macaw stuck in tree outside animal hospital

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HARTFORD, New York (WKTV) — A macaw on its way to get its wings clipped flew into a tree outside of New Hartford Animal Hospital Wednesday morning.

The owner, Amanda Bonanza, was taking the macaw, Charlie, out of her car in his cage when she says he flew away. At first, she wasn’t able to find him, and then heard him up in a tree outside of the vet clinic.

Animal control crews and a team from Above and Beyond Tree and Stump Removal were called to the scene to help get Charlie out of the tree.

However, when a tree service worker went up to get Charlie, he quickly flew to another nearby tree.

Around 3 p.m., Charlie was still evading capture. If anyone sees him in the New Hartford area, they are asked to call Animal Control at 315-733-6666.

Bonanza says Charlie’s wings have previously been clipped. She’s had him for a little over a year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.