Veteran to meet daughter he never knew he had, for the first time

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — What if you had a daughter, and an entire family for that matter, and you had no clue?

Kenny Erickson, 69, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Sanford, will soon meet an entire part of his family he never knew existed until months ago.

It all started a couple of years ago when the traveling Vietnam War Memorial came to Sanford.

Erickson posted a couple of pictures on Facebook and he got a message from a woman who said, “you could be my father.” He thought it was a joke.

Erickson served in Vietnam in 1971 and had a month-long relationship with a woman. He was then shipped back home. He was 19 years old.

“And when my orders came through, I never had a chance to say goodbye,” he said.

Erickson had no idea he was the father of a baby girl, and it was through a popular DVA test that the family connection was made. My Trang, who is now 50 years old, is Kenny’s daughter.

His daughter has seven children, so Erickson is a grandfather, seven times over.

Erickson’s family is driving from Panama City to meet him.

Erickson now says he has more people to love and more people that love him.

