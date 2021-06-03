Victim goes to gas station for help after being shot while driving on highway

National & World

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on a highway in Lowell.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the Lowell Connector, officials said. The victim drove himself to the XtraMart on Gorham Street.

“He came off the highway and stopped in front of my house. The SUV, it already had the drive’s side windshield, you know, broken. It was shot,” witness Paulo Santos said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

State Police shut down the highway searching for evidence and suspects.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

