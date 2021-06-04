Child suffers “severe” injuries in dog attack

National & World

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Henderson County child suffers severe but non-life-threatening injuries after a dog attack.

Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand confirms, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers responded to a dog attack call in the Summit Circle area in Hendersonville.

Emergency responders arrived to find a 6-year-old foster child who had been attacked by the fostering family’s dog.

The child’s fostering grandmother was instrumental in separating the child and the dog during the attack and rendering assistance until help arrived.

The victim received severe but non-life-threatening injuries including lacerations to the head, face and arm.

The child was transported by ambulance and admitted to Mission Hospital for surgery.

The Department of Social Services was made aware of the incident and is providing for the welfare of the child and assisting with the investigation.

Officers seized the chow-mix-breed dog and transported it to the Henderson County Animal Shelter to begin a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The Hendersonville Police Department will deem the dog dangerous and the family will be required to abide by the regulations listed in Hendersonville’s Dangerous Dog Ordinance.

The dog was not unfamiliar with the child and the circumstances leading to what prompted the attack are unknown. At the time of the incident, the foster mother was out of town and the child was being kept by the fostering grandparents.

