Eversource hosts “Turtle-Palooza!” to train workers to protect turtles

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

AGAWAM, Massachusetts (WGGB/WSHM)) — Eversource workers hosted a Turtle-Palooza to teach others how to protect wildlife Thursday. This turtle protection program is designed to train the energy company’s crews in locating and protecting endangered turtles. There was even a specially trained turtle sniffing dog.

Denise Bartone, manager of licensing and permitting at Eversource Energy, explained why this is important.

“These turtles are state-listed endangered species, so as we work with the department of fish and wildlife in mass to make sure we are still protecting the species while still providing reliable services to our customers,” Bartone said.

This initiative is part of their work with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife under the Natural Heritage Program.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.