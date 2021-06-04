Police cracking down on unregistered drivers

National & World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police will begin cracking down on unregistered drivers.

Police stopped citing unregistered vehicles last year when Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. But Milwaukee City leaders say the lack of enforcement contributed to reckless driving.

Starting June 5, the Milwaukee Police Department will be looking for things like cars with no plates or plates that are not properly displayed.

The Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson believes the enforcement should help make streets safer.

“It seems like more often than not, that the folks who have tags that are not registered, or vehicles that are not registered, license plates that are not properly displayed, those are the ones that are zigging and zagging and driving recklessly and endangering the greater public safety. So make sure you get your vehicles registered,” said Johnson.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Milwaukee experienced the highest number of car accident deaths on record last year.

