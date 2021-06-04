US Marshals say a suspect was shot and killed avoiding arrest in Minneapolis

National & World

A person was shot and killed by authorities in Minneapolis and another person was injured, the US Marshals Service said in a statement Thursday, which led to a protest forming later in the evening.

On Thursday afternoon, “task force members were attempting to apprehend an individual wanted on a state arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon,” a USMS statement said.

“During the incident, the subject, who was in a parked car, failed to comply with officers’ commands and produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

The individual was pronounced dead by Hennepin County EMS at the scene, the statement said.

A woman who was also in the vehicle during the incident sustained minor injuries from glass debris, USMS said.

A crowd appeared shortly after the shooting and later dispersed, according to CNN affiliate WCCO, with peace activist groups present to deescalate any potential conflicts. Individuals arrived in the evening after investigators had left the scene and dragged a dumpster into the street, lighting it on fire, according to WCCO.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation into the shooting.