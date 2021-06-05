More than 150 earthquakes shook the California-Mexico border, with the largest registering 5.3
Over 150 small earthquakes have been recorded Saturday in a rural area near the Salton Sea in Southern California, with the largest having a magnitude of 5.3, a US Geological Survey seismologist told CNN.
“There have been 152 earthquakes measuring all magnitudes,” said seismologist Paul Caruso, speaking by phone from Golden, Colorado.
Caruso said the area is not heavily populated and that it has been known to have “swarms in the past.”
A CNN crew in Orange County said they did not feel any of the quakes.
The earthquakes, ranging from 2.5 to 5.3 magnitude, occurred in Calipatria, just south of Salton Sea along the San Andreas Fault, the USGS map shows.
Calipatria is about 30 miles north of the Mexican border and about 140 miles east of San Diego.
Two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes struck in the Pacific Ocean around 89 and 98 miles west of the coastal town of Gold Beach, Oregon, after 1 a.m. PT on Friday, the USGS reported.
At least four earthquakes ranging in magnitudes from 3.9 to 5.9 occurred in that area in the previous few hours, according to USGS.
Comments
7 Comments
Could be that there’s too many illegals tilting the scale!😂
Exactly.
These earthquakes are a result of global warming.
I think this is created from too many solar panels being not recycled. DERP…I mean gas is bad…DERP…..I mean electricity…..DERP….I mean I do like electricity to my vibrator factory….
Global warming; is only affected, by earthquakes as the tectonic plates, moving, creates heat from the friction and warms up the water and land masses, both under and out of the ocean waters.
It also adds heat from accumulation of magma and lava flows, during eruptions…
The acid gasses, ash, and carbon dioxide, spewed during eruptions are inescapable and nothing men can do, will change that!
After all of the environmentalists’ rhetoric and the activist judges, who shut shut down fracking and brine disposal wells; over ignorance of earthquakes in Oklahoma…you would think, we should shut down the EV industry, in the Salton Sea, who are drilling into the thermal aquifers for lithium…
I wonder, how we can have such an isolated zone, with 100’s of earth quakes, in just the Salton Sea, but not move the Richter Scale in the rest of the Ring of Fire…???
Swarms! Really?
Just a year ago, the USGS, reported 600 isolated earthquakes at the Salton Sea… Coincidence?
Interesting.
Not quite sure what you’re going on about. Pulling large amounts of water, steam, etc., out of a small section of the earth can cause earthquakes in the associated area depending upon the type of rock that is being displaced. But an earthquake on one fault is not going to set off an earthquake in another unassociated fault thousands of miles away.