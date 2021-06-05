Terry Stotts out as head coach of Trail Blazers

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday the organization and Terry Stotts have mutually agreed to part ways.

Stotts completed his ninth season as head coach of the Trail Blazers in 2020-21 after guiding Portland to a 42-30 record and an eighth consecutive postseason appearance. He is the second-winningest coach in franchise history after Jack Ramsay. Stotts holds a career coaching record of 517-486 and a 402-318 mark with Portland.

“I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons,” said Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations.

“We are all grateful for Terry’s contributions and his nine years with the Trail Blazers,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “I appreciate his steadfast dedication to the players, the game, and the broader Portland community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

