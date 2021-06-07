10-year-old killed in New York City after multiple shots fired at a Queens home, NYPD says

National & World

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night when an unknown shooter fired numerous rounds at a home in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, according to the New York Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of “persons shot” at around 9:33 p.m. and found Justin Wallace “unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso,” a news release states. Justin didn’t live at the home where he was shot, a police spokesperson said.

He was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another 29-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, the release states.

The NYPD released surveillance video Sunday showing a man approaching the house and shooting multiple rounds through a stair railing before fleeing. The police asked the public for help in identifying the man in connection to the Queens shooting.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the shooting on Sunday, calling it “a coward’s act.”

“He had his entire life ahead of him. It’s a profound injustice. His killer will be brought to justice,” de Blasio said.

Shooting incidents in New York City were up 73% last month compared to May 2020, according to the latest NYPD crime statistics report.

May 2021 saw 173 reported shooting incidents compared with 100 in May 2020. Overall crime in the city rose by 22% in May 2021 compared with May 2020, the report said.