Black business owner target of Sacramento hate crime

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Sacramento police are investigating a business break-in as a hate crime after the suspect allegedly went on a racist rant targeting a black business owner in Old Sacramento.

Jazmine Bonnett was walking to her car to pay the parking meter Thursday afternoon when she said a man started verbally assaulting her.

“Black b-word, n-word, talked about my hair, ‘You black women with your weaves,’ ” she said.

Bonnett owns Blossom Bathhouse in Old Sacramento where she sells bath bombs. While trying to get away from the man, she went back to her store. That’s when she said things escalated.

“We did a tug of war with the door. I locked it and that’s when he just went full throttle,” said Bonnett.

Boarded-up windows show where the man police identified as Ross Wolfer, 55, smashed the glass with his foot and broke into the shop. The flying glass cut Bonnett’s arm in several places as Wolfer continued yelling racial slurs.

“To see the hatred and evil in his eyes as he is kicking a window and pushing in a window to get to me, I kind of thought he might kill me honestly,” she said.

Witnesses ran to help, including Mary Mundling who works at a nearby jewelry store.

“We are all a big community out here so we take care of our own,” Mundling said.

Wolfer ran away as some nearby chased after him, and police eventually arrested the man after witnesses say one officer called for back-up.

“He made it an issue with the police, egging them on. The first police officer had her taser out and she did have to call backup,” explained Mundling.

Despite the physical damage resulting in more than $3,000 replacement costs, it’s Wolfer’s words causing the most pain.

“I was born with my skin color, proud of my skin color, not going to change it, can’t change it. To know that someone would want to attack me just because of that, that is kind of scary,” Bonnett said.

Beyond the scars and shattered glass, Bonnett’s dreams of a booming business are stronger than ever.

“I’m resilient, I’m going to keep going,” she said.

Wolfer is facing charges related to burglary, vandalism and a hate crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.