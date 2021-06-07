Boston mayor fires city police commissioner after investigation into domestic violence allegations

National & World

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday that she has fired Dennis White as commissioner of the Boston Police Department, effective immediately.

The termination stems from White’s ex-wife accusing him of domestic violence 20 years ago, according to his attorney. White has denied those claims and the allegations were resolved in court in 1999, White’s attorney said.

Janey said she reached her decision after considering the results of an independent investigation into multiple allegations, along with testimony and information that he provided during a hearing on June 1.

“Dennis White has repeatedly asserted that the domestic violence allegations against him are false, but he stated in his hearing and during the investigation that he has hit and pushed members of his household,” Janey said. “The allegations and evidence of this behavior raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston Police Department. And Dennis White’s actions in recent weeks, have done even more to erode public trust in his judgment and ability to lead.”

Nick Carter, White’s attorney, said Monday his client is “deeply disappointed” by the mayor’s decision.

White was what Boston needed in a police commissioner because he was “experienced, he grew up in the City and knows the community, he understands the problem of racism and lack of equity, and he is committed to reforming the police department,” Carter said in a statement to CNN.

“He is a Black man, falsely accused of crimes, not given a fair trial or hearing, and then convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here. This reflects an ugly pattern in our country.”

Janey said “racism is a burden carried by both men and women of color.”

“I will not turn a blind eye to domestic violence against Black women, or any woman for that matter, in the Boston Police Department or anywhere else,” she said.

White was sworn-in as commissioner in February and was placed on administrative leave two days later due to the accusations, according to CNN affiliate WBZ-TV.

White’s attorney filed a motion to stop his firing, but Suffolk Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger denied that motion in May because White had not been fired yet.

Labor Secretary Martin Walsh, who appointed White, denied knowing about the allegations. Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross implied that Walsh was aware because in 2014, Walsh and then-commissioner William Evans reviewed candidates for promotion including White, a process that required them to go through Internal Affairs files.