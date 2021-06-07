Family seeks answers after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run

National & World

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A driver is on the loose after hitting and killing a man with a bicycle in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened around 4 a.m. along C.E. King Parkway near Tidwell.

Family identified the victim as 37-year-old Alex Cerda.

They say he was on his way home from a friend’s house when the crash happened.

Deputies said Cerda was picking up his bike in the outside lane when the driver struck him.

The driver drove off, leaving him to die at the scene.

Cerda’s mother, Zenaida, said her son was mentally disabled and used a bike for transportation, although she said he has always had a love for bicycling.

A witness reportedly followed after the car that struck him but lost it heading eastbound on Green River Drive, according to family. They were told it was a larger, dark-colored SUV.

They want that person to come forward and accept responsibility for what they did.

“You hurt me in my heart really bad leaving the scene like that. And I want you to come forward and admit what you did to him,” Cerda’s mother said. “That’s my son that I lost and I can’t have him back anymore. I love him so much and now I can’t hear his voice anymore or talk to him anymore, because his life was taken. Please come forward and identify yourself, because I want justice for my son.”

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

