Father Michael Pfleger celebrates 1st mass back after 5 month hiatus due to abuse allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) — Father Michael Pfleger led a Sunday mass for the first time in five months.

Pfleger had been under investigation for sexual abuse after two adult brothers accused the priest of assaulting them decades ago when they were teenagers.

The Chicago Archdiocese investigated the accusation and said, “insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich reinstated Pfleger, who has maintained his innocence, last month.

Pfleger was cheered by dozens of supporters last month as spoke outside Saint Sabina Catholic Church, where he has worked for decades.

“I want to thank you for not running and hiding,” he told his parishoners. “I thank you for keeping my voice out there when I had no voice.”

Pfleger said he is also anxious to return the streets to combat the city’s gun violence problem.

Director Spike Lee was among the 300 parishioners who enthusiastically greeted the priest’s return to a church where many have been here as long, if not longer than Pfleger has.

“We missed him so. I knew in my heart. I knew all the time in my heart that he would be back home,” said parishoner Cassie Sanders-Brown.

A popular yet controversial figure, Father Pfleger, has often been at odds with church officials. And at one point needed police protection because of his social activism. It is his popularity within the St. Sabina community that has kept him at the helm even through this latest storm.

“This is my heart this is my home. I missed the people,” Father Pfleger said.

Now clear of the accusations against him, Pfleger made it clear, both after the service, but especially during it, that he is not changing his ways anytime soon.

“As Mohammed Ali said. When you lay on the boxing ring floor. The ground is no place for a champion to be. So whether you like it or not. I got back up and the fight is still on,” he said.

Full letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich:

Dear Members of the Faith Community of St. Sabina,

Thank you for your patience and prayers during the absence of your senior pastor. Father Michael Pfleger. As you know, earlier this year the archdiocese received allegations of child sexual abuse against Father Pfleger. In accordance with our policies for the protection of children and youth, the archdiocese Independent Review Board assisted by our Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review and outside investigators conducted a thorough review of the allegations.

The Review Board has concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations. Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of Senior Pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective the weekend of June 5-6, 2021. I have asked Father Pfleger to take the next two weeks to prepare himself spiritually and emotionally to return, realizing that these months have taken a great toll on him. He has agreed to do so.

The weekend he will return is the Feast of Corpus Christi when we celebrate that we are one in the Body of Christ, sharing each other’s joys and sorrows. It is in this spirit that I ask you to welcome back Father Pfleger, thereby helping him take up again the ministry that has distinguished St. Sabina in the archdiocese and beyond.

This past year has been a time of great trial for us all, and our church, our city and society are in need of your witness to Jesus’ love. Please know you will have my support and prayers as you continue to be a light in the community.

Sincerely yours,

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago

