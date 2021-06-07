For 4th straight night, protests over Winston Smith’s shooting death

National & World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the weekend drew to a close, there was another standoff between Minneapolis Police and protesters.

On Sunday, crowds numbering as many as 100 gathered in the area of Girard Avenue and Lake Street, next to the former Calhoun Square building.

This marks the fourth night of unrest after law enforcement shot and killed a man in Uptown last week.

You could hear them calling for justice for 32-year-old Winston Smith, who was shot by members of a federal fugitive task force last Thursday.

State investigators say Smith fired his gun from inside his car, and that they had a warrant for his arrest.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

