Man arrested in connection with brother’s death at upscale hotel

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Police charged 29-year-old Marquise Daniel with involuntary manslaughter Sunday evening for allegedly killing his brother, whose name has not yet been released.

Daniel is booked at the Fulton County jail.

APD officers were dispatched to a person shot call around 1:55 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel at 3315 Peachtree Rd NE.

When they arrived, officers located a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his gunshot wounds.

Officers detained another man on the scene.

Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.