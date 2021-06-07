Mayor: ‘Cowardly, horrible human being’ who killed 10-yo will be caught

National & World

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday vowed that the “cowardly, horrible human being who fired gunshots just randomly into a home” in Queens, killing 10-year-old Justin Wallace, will face justice.

“The killer will be found, yes, he will be brought to justice,” de Blasio said. “He will suffer the consequences of what he did.”

Wallace was killed inside his Far Rockaway home Saturday night after being shot in the torso.

His 29-year-old uncle was shot in the shoulder.

“I was in the Rockaways last night with the family of Justin Wallace, and it was just the most painful thing,” de Blasio said. “It was horrible. Ten-year-old child should be alive today, should be in school right now, killed by a cowardly, horrible human being.”

Police say the gunman drove up to the home, pulled out a gun and started firing at that exact moment Wallace was leaving the home. He exited the home into the hail of gunfire, was struck, and collapsed.

“The pain that Justin’s parents are feeling right now, no parent should ever go through that,” de Blasio said. “No one should ever experience that. I’m going to speak as a parent myself. Every parent fears constantly, deep down, that they might not follow the way it is supposed to in life. You are supposed to see your children live their lives out. You are supposed to leave this earth ahead of them. These parents are grappling with the sudden shocking horrible loss of their beautiful 10-year-old child.”

Friends said they would often see Wallace walking through the neighborhood, the youngest of two children and the center of his parent’s world. He was described as a good kid who would have dropped everything to help others.

“This young man, Justin, was 10 years old, would have been 11 on Tuesday,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “This family was planning a birthday party for him. Today, they’re planning a funeral.”

Wallace was a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School.

De Blasio is also calling on the state to reform its parole system.

