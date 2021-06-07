Tom Brady rookie card sells for $3.1 million at auction, smashes his own world record

National & World

NEW YORK (WBZ) — Tom Brady can’t stop breaking records, even during the offseason. A rookie card of the former New England Patriots quarterback sold for an eye-popping $3.1 million at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction Friday night, smashing TB12’s own world record.

According to Lelands, the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card was of even higher quality than a similar Brady card that sold for a then-record $2.25 million in April.

The pandemic has sparked a frenzy for trading cards, and Lelands says this “Holy Grail” of Brady rookie cards is the most expensive football card ever sold.

The card wasn’t the only Brady item that went for big bucks at auction. The football from his first pro career touchdown pass to the late Terry Glenn in 2001 went for more than $428,000. Lelands said the cosigner of the ball was the fan who caught it after Glenn threw it into the stands.

