Body recovered from lake

WINCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A body was pulled from Winchester Lake Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they were notified around 1:25 a.m. of a missing person and immediately began searching the area of Winchester Lake.

The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene as well and, along with the Winchester Fire Department, found the body of a man near an overturned canoe.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

DEEP representative Will Healy said that the victim’s vehicle was found near the Winchester Lake boat launch.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

