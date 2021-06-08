Cities, towns open cooling centers

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — As temperatures soared into the 90s and humidity added another layer of oppression, cities and towns opened cooling centers.

The steamy weather is expected to last through most of the week.

Take a look at the forecast here.

NOTE: Some towns are requiring visitors to wear masks inside the cooling centers.

Avon

The Avon Senior Center, 635 West Avon Rd. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enfield

Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm St. until 5 p.m.

Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Rd. and Pearl Street Library at 759 Pearl St. until 8:00 p.m.

The Enfield Police Department Lobby, 293 Elm St. is available as a temporary cooling center 24 hours per day.

Waterbury

The Center for Human Development, 690 East Main Street

Channel 3 will continue to add to this list as more cities and towns announce their cooling centers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.