Cities, towns open cooling centers
Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — As temperatures soared into the 90s and humidity added another layer of oppression, cities and towns opened cooling centers.
The steamy weather is expected to last through most of the week.
NOTE: Some towns are requiring visitors to wear masks inside the cooling centers.
Avon
The Avon Senior Center, 635 West Avon Rd. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Enfield
Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm St. until 5 p.m.
Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Rd. and Pearl Street Library at 759 Pearl St. until 8:00 p.m.
The Enfield Police Department Lobby, 293 Elm St. is available as a temporary cooling center 24 hours per day.
Waterbury
The Center for Human Development, 690 East Main Street
Channel 3 will continue to add to this list as more cities and towns announce their cooling centers.
