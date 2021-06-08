Man charged with video voyeurism after hidden camera found in church bathroom

National & World

PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) — A Florida man was arrested on a felony video voyeurism after a hidden video camera was found in a bathroom used by children at a Baptist church.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old David Patrick Nims was charged with one count of video voyeurism by a person 18 or older, who is responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16. This is a second-degree felony.

Investigators say that on Sunday ECSO patrol deputies responded to the Calvary Baptist Church on Pine Forest Road in Pensacola after receiving a report of a hidden surveillance camera inside one of the bathrooms. Investigators assigned to the ECSO Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation and identified Nims as the suspect, the ECSO says.

Nims serves as a volunteer director of youth ministries at the church.

Investigators also served a search warrant in the 7400 block of Hidden Valley Road as part of the investigation.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges are possible, according to authorities.

